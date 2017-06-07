Newsvine

James Comey testimony: Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go - CNNPolitics.com

Wed Jun 7, 2017
Nothing new really...we already knew this...it was in the "press" over a week ago.

If I were Trump I would also have asked in passing if there was anyway to stop them as well, because yes they are a cloud over the ability to deal with international affairs etc.  That is a legit concern in running the country. That said...however...

If it turns out there was nothing illegal, the news media and all his opponents, the democrats included are going to look VERY bad. This is a huge risk.

If they are real and they can get him for it, then so be it.

