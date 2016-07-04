Trump closing in the polls? This might be a tight race...

Would never have imagined it until speaking with people over the past months. They want change...and are sick of the established parties and party lines. Or they just plain don't like Hillary. I think this is going to be a closer election than imagined...which I find frightening that it is actually Trump that is in the race. Why couldn't it have been someone more rational? That said, neither party was going to willingly endorse candidates like Trump or Sanders since it was outside of their special interests ad comfort zones. So that is why we've got what we've got.