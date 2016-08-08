Crying Racism! OK...Guess what...More whites than blacks were killed by police in 2016...and that includes women also..

NOTE: This article presents raw data in attempt to bypass police department reporting issues, special interests or bias...it does not just quote this study or that study which anyone can do on newsvine...a new way of doing things. The source..

http://killedbypolice.net

was chosen not because of its numbers which may be greater or less from various sites, but because of the nature that it comes come news media and not third parties. It is the best quality source that I found to avoid bias. If you are going to reply, please read this entire thread and reply with first party sources, not studies. There are so few victims in the low thousands so far there is absolutely no reason we should not be able to see their exact face, and case that goes with the unfortunate event. There are sites with higher *total* number of people available I encourage you to find them. This is how surfing the web and forming an opinion should be done)....

OK...I've been hearing left and right about black people, women in particular lately, getting killed by police. Everyone is crying racism. It is absurd in their delivery. Here are a -few- articles and seeds in particular:

http://www.vox.com/2016/8/2/12353452/korryn-gaines-baltimore-black-women-police-violence?yptr=yahoo

***This one was involved in AN ARMED STANDOFF? with police. Just FYI, if you are of any race, sex or religion, make sure you have a 1 on 1 with your kids on this one and tell them they will probably get shot. I had one viner tell me it might be a surprise that black families have conversations with their boys on how not to get shot by police. Good! I also had that conversation with my parents when I was 16 and got my drivers license, but I am considered white I guess and my chances are less. Though...not according to these stats.

http://l78lancer.newsvine.com/_news/2016/08/06/35922221-korryn-gaines-is-the-9th-black-woman-killed-by-police-this-year-heres-why-that-matters-vox#discussions

http://unbelieveable-yet-again.newsvine.com/_news/2016/08/04/35913754-black-woman-calls-911-during-traffic-stop-because-she-fears-houston-cop-who-then-attacks-her?lite#discussions

Is there still racism in America? Sure. And....you betcha...there seems to be problem with law enforcement! but calling this particular issue a racist problem is in great part simply a political tool. Calling a person or group a racist in the past years has turned into an easy and effective tool to gain power and votes. This is just ***one** example of the manipulation that is being done by means of crying racism. I am going to tackle each one directly. And I am going to start with the law enforcement one on this seed. Stay tuned for more. Now if you want to provide general stats and not actually look at actual material like most newsviners simply do above, you can usually provide stats and studies for and against one way or another. They are fairly consistent on this subject though, but lacking a bit in accuracy but getting better. There is one indisputable fact in all the studies though as mention in this one which not only comes from a decent source but from other studies as well: even if less than the number above were shot by police and the numbers shown here were better, that is still a disproportionate number due to the total population. :( I suggest you all ***start your investigation from there with that point instead of crying racism right off the bat****

https://www.statista.com/chart/5211/us-citizens-killed-by-police-2016/

"In the U.S. a total of 509 citizens have been killed this year alone by police. The body count for the previous year stands at a grand total of 990 people shot dead, according to the Washington Post. As the below infographic shows, most of those killed by police are male and white. 123 of those shot were Black Americans. This is a relatively high share, keeping in mind that close to 13 percent of Americans belong to that ethnic group."

Anyone can provide stats for or against and argue, but I am going to **try to provide you with the actual sources. You can validate them as well. I encourage you. In the meantime...here are the ***actual*** cases of police encounters gone bad for this year

http://killedbypolice.net

https://www.facebook.com/Killed-By-Police-2016-956901834375343/info/?entry_point=page_nav_about_item&tab=page_info

If you can find a better source let me know. You will notice if you search for F/W that is Female white. F/B is black..L Latino. Since we care ***so much*** about race and we are all so good at determining someone's race in the United States, right??? Go to the links to investigate them all and look at their pictures when available. See what race you think they are. Some of them you might ask what they consider their race to be in addition to their color picture. Others are dead :(...soo... that might be a little tough.

Oh, by the way I counted 22 white females on this page and 10 black females for 2016. Someone please correct me if I am wrong.

And this site was endorsed and supported in part by blacklives matter. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_killings_by_law_enforcement_officers_in_the_United_States

I stopped validating the women at 9 because that was enough to put the vox article in a different light.

Most notable are at least three of them, two here: Ciara Meyer and Emily Gassie-Thibodeaux who seemed to be in even less innocent circumstances than a scared black woman in the traffic stop in that other seed above that did not listen to the cop. Others on this list may have deserved to be shot from what I read, but that is not for me to decide. Go to the links to investigate them all

Now a little bit of a rant...I've posted on various threads on Newsvine that crying racism is nothing more than a tool to gain votes and a political agenda. As a genX, I was one of the first generation to be raised in a country in which laws against discrimination were there from the day I was born: quotas, equal hiring practices, minority scholarships and assistance programs. I was drilled from the beginning to not judge a person by color, religion, or ethenticity, or sex but to judge them by actions and abilities. What I have seen lately in the country goes against everything I have seen and been raised with. It seems like my generation is one of the few that can actually see the hypocrisy and destruction that is occurring. It is clear that we've never been more racist in the past 30 years than we have been in the past 6, to the point it is actually suppressing free speech and everyone is scared to speak up because they will be labeled as politically incorrect or a racist. And..I am going to say it like it is...it is in part due to our present president. When I see racism and bad behavior, I originally expected him to speak out against it...but many times he remains silent or even seems to indirectly supports it : ( As an independent voter who voted for him the first election, it is my opinion. Feel free to differ. Call me an idealist.