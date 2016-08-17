Ellen's Tweet Of Usain Bolt Racist: I'm offended Usain has a lesbian on his back

I just love it when everyone cries racism when they don't like something. We've entered a McCarthy like era where if you don't like something or are offended, you can call the party in question a racist. You are labeled based on your views, or practicing free speech,you have to suffer the consequences socially, financially...

Is there racism in the country, in the world? Sure there is...but the trouble is that racism sells now when stuck on anything. It's is a powerful political, social, and economic tool, especially in the hands of the press. The greatest scapegoat comment I have seen being used in 2016 is "If you speak out against a declaration of racism then you are denying it exists, and therefore you are part of the problem. You are a racist and don't acknowledge it"

This is one of the most dangerous and frightening applications/philosophies of the 21st century. We still seem to have not learned from the lessons of the past when following a path like this without question, and repeat them all over again, with disastrous consequences that people at this exact moment in time, cannot see.

I have a better idea concerning Ellen's tweet: Why doesn't someone ask Usain what he thinks before commenting? He may or may not like it. That is his right, not yours, not mine, regardless if you are black, white, male/female gay or straight.

Maybe gays and lesbians are offended by the photo. Maybe women's rights activists should be appalled that a woman is getting around on the back of a man. Sounds ridiculous? There are people out there who though that...and..guess what...they are free to do so.

The simple fact that the people tweeting...and worse... the news media's racial spin on a picture as foolish as this... is the problem.

And for the record, I am not offended by a lesbian on the back of a black man, but I know there are people out there who might be. And they are entitled to their opinion. In America you have to tolerate other people's opinions and ideas. You don't have to like them.