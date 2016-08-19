Asians raising themselves out of poverty better than blacks...and whites. Is it a question of Privilege, Race or Racism...or?

I was inspired to do this seed from one of my others in which the discussion turned from race to poverty, which is a big issue. Having worked with many nationalities, first and second generation immigrants over the years...it is something near and dear to my heart.

Let's take a look as to why they have been successful, and perhaps learn from it.

Two of the greatest stories I heard were from a friend in 1991 before I worked and met all these people, and the other greatest story came from a friend that worked the Katrina disaster.

Asians who have immigrated here, even recently Koreans...Vietnamese...etc without inheritance and who are gaining wealth and as a social group/race/demographic are on their way right now to overtake "white" Americans in wealth and prosperity? They have been doing so steadily since 1980's. In comparison to the black demographics, and white...they do extremely well in their neighborhoods. In the northeast they have no inheritance or much of anything, they move into poverty stricken, run down areas and start businesses with government assistance and loans (which are available to poor people, minorities, blacks included, but not wealthy whites), start community groups and pull themselves up.

You need look no further than the events of Katrina to see this. While everyone else was waiting for the government or someone else to come in and straighten things out, by the time FEMA finally showed up in the Asian neighborhoods they had come together, pooled their resources, already cleaned up the worst of the mess on their own and were starting to rebuild! They gained a tremendous amount of respect in that crises.

Asians appear to be pulling themselves out of poverty better than blacks or whites and Latinos, and in many cases despite tougher economic times.

BTW, the Chinese were treated horribly this country and in their own country, exploited for labor, resources, and opium that nearly destroyed and wiped out and entire nation that the British extorted and exploited by means of guns, cannon, and warships, but yet they prevail. This does not count WWII and the atrocities committed during and afterward across their cultures.

Feel free to browse the net for links. There are a lot of them.

http://money.cnn.com/2015/02/26/news/economy/asians-wealth-whites/