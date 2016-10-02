What Trump tax report could mean for his campaign - CNNPolitics.com

Trumps taxes from 1995 shed light on much bigger issues.

At various times in the United States tax returns were public knowledge, but was changed for various reasons...mostly abusive. Personally I believe that all returns should be public, not just someone running for president. What's good for one is good for all. It would show:

1) Who is not paying their fair share of taxes

2) Who is not paying but collecting from the system

3) Who is paying their fair share of taxes.

This said...the fact that trump took a huge loss is not surprising. Most all entrepreneurs do so at some point in their careers...some may never recover....unlike him. If you can't take a loss, no one would ever start a business, even a small one. Trust me.

That said...I am no fan of Trump. He lost ALOT of other people's money and had to resort to TV show as a major career, right?