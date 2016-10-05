Bill Clinton calls Obamacare 'the craziest thing in the world,' later tries to walk it back - CNNPolitics.com

His original speech without going back and back peddling with politics:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpciJcyG_tY

There is absolutely no ambiguity: he says it like it is:

“The current system works fine if you're eligible for Medicaid, if you're a lower income working person, if you're already on Medicare, or if you get enough subsidies on a modest income that you can afford your healthcare. But the people that are getting killed in this deal are small businesspeople and individuals who make just a little too much to get any of these subsidies. Why? Because they're not organized, they don't have any bargaining power with insurance companies, and they're getting whacked. So you've got this crazy system where all of a sudden, 25 million more people have healthcare and then the people that are out there busting it—sometimes 60 hours a week—wind up with their premiums doubled and their coverage cut in half. It's the craziest thing in the world."

It's what opponents of the ACA have by crying about all along but could not articulate the problems now that they are here as readily and clearly as Bill did.

This is just a few of the major problems. As of right now major insurance companies are continuing to pull out of various states. I believe the entire plan was to have it fail in the first place in order to eventually declare 'well, now that it didn't work, we have to do something! Let the government run the health care system for awhile..." And you watch how temporary that will turn out to be. Permanent government health care at the cost of those middle class who don't drink, don't do drugs, are not obese, live healthy and don't abuse themselves and have been busting our butts and sacrificing and managing to pay their health care all along. Now we pay for others besides.