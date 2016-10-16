Donald Trump's 'rigged' election claim targets the media - Oct. 15, 2016

I am not a Trump supporter, but think his presence in the election and as far as he has gotten, and his brazen and many times unnerving and incorrect comments... have proven to be an invaluable source of learning for America. We are fortunate in that he shows his true personal colors and is a political novice at manipulation, because if he were not and had his act together from the beginning, he would have swept this election regardless of his political affiliation.

His statements about the media are just one point in this: If he had met all the story parameters to sell copy, the media would have put him front and center to do that and win the election , just as easily as they are doing the opposite right now.

Although it may be a self full filling prophecy since he has been complaining about the media all along, when stepping back and looking at the big picture. there is some truth and a warning in what he is saying in this case.

I reached this conclusion after I saw the mock up of the Time Magazine cover with him melting down. Yep, he melts down all the time. I can come up with some wonderful covers for Hiillary as well, as well as Bernie.

***All media is biased one way or another, and their job is to sell copy any way possible to keep their voice...and they do that by keeping market share...and those two motivations are at odds with their ability to provide accurate and unbiased journalism. Trump managed to get just about all of them to dislike him, whiich is always a good idea if you are running for the presidency...and yet his is probably going to still take a double digit chunk of the vote in November. That...is another lesson he is teaching us, but that is another conversation for another day.

The most dangerous lesson concerning the media and this is accusations at a key time. If he was a "good person" or "thinking ahead" or a career politician he probably would have never done the ridiculous things he did in the past, or allowed himself to be video or audio recorded. His vanity and personal morals caught him! We were lucky it was him up there...this time...

The fact that everyone waited "to come forward" and make claims against him...why didn't they do it in July? Why didn't they do it January? Political motivation is clearly a motivator.

I am ***100% certain*** these people would have "come forward" at this time regardless of the recordings. I certainly would have dug deep and gone far and wide for myself to find these people for ANY opponent, HIllary, Bernie...anyone...if I wanted to gain a few million vote edge on my opponent.

***Do not doubt this...the DNC emails prove that all parties do dirty politics and are looking for any edge.If we had access to the RNC we would have seen just as bad...but the same story nonetheless.

In a court of law for anything you have to prove beyond reasonable doubt the guilt...but in politics alliance with media you just have to prove doubt...and if that sells copy...that us enough.

This election is mild compared to election in the US in the 1800's BTW. There was violence, blatant cases of voting fraud at the state and municipal levels, and the media had a field day with the most horrid articles and pictures. The media as a tool to win or lose elections is very dangerous tool indeed. Anticipate it if you want to "play" in the game.