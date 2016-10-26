Trump Does What Millions of Americans Do: Appeal their property taxes

A am no supporter of Trump, but I am a strong critic of the media..especially in this election. I also only comment on issues that I have lived through and experienced first hand. This is one of them. I have hundreds of stories like the one I am about to tell. The media's job is to report BOTH sides of every story.

Over the past decade, I have seen hundreds of people in local towns showing up at appeal boards to contest their property taxes. This has become more prevalent because as the federal and state money is drying up, the towns which once relied on grants/redistribution of money...are left hanging with shortfalls and do not want to cut spending and services in many cases. Towns hire independent firms to appraise towns now. Many..most of the time the goal of these firms is to meet a quota, not fairly access.It has become up to he taxpayer to go in on their own time and fight for what is just.

Just a few months ago I got re appraised by the town and was astounded. For one thing I was paying 1 1/2 times the rate of the neighbour down the street, Going to an appeal is nothing new...I've done it before. But this time was quite astounding.

The answer they gave me was: "Oh, the appraising firm made a mistake. It is a different category, we'll fix that."

So what happens if I didn't show up, would you fix the problem? Oh no, was the answer,. You have to do in and look at all the records and show us. The firm doesn't even check for this and neither do we. We just need to balance the budget. If you pay more than your neighbour or appraised value, then that is your problem. All the info is there for you. There is not excuse not to look it up and show up here like you are doing.

One guy after the last appraisal had to subdivide and sell part of his property because he could not afford to pay for all he frontage on his retirement income. They appraised him for frontage as two build able lots and boosted the price by 30% So after he split and sold it, they still kept the same price on his taxes this appraisal.! When he asked why they said: "After this last appraisal there is a minimal charge per lot. Your house is on a building lot, so you have to pay that same going rate. What about the other lot I just sold off of it? He asked. They are now paying the same too! He was furious. He destroyed his nice retirement lot and still is forced to pay the same amount in taxes because they changed the assessment. Essentially the extorted him into selling by means of money. The state took their cur of the forced sale because they levy a tax on real estate sales, I did not ask him if he had to pay state income tax in any form, but he said he had to pay capital gains, and now the town is pilfering the proceeds besides!!!!!

If you can't see anything wrong with this as an ordinary American, you have your head buried in the sand.

Given the fact the the state has been poorly managed and is broke even after the largest across the board hike in decades, and given the fact that it has the highest paid employees in the nation alongside California, with full pensions and benefits.... and given the fact that you an get $42,000 TAX FREE in "welfare" benefits WITHOUT working from the state as he called them, and given the fact that the state has one of the highest per capita payouts in the nation..... This guy gave me an EARFUL as to who was paying for what.

The lesson here is Trump HAS to play that game. If you are in business you have to. Now the average home owning American has to as well. If you are going to blame him, then you have to start blaming all the home owners doing it across America as well. It's just part of the game you must now play aggressively in the 21st century, because all these costs are passed on to he average consumer and average American There has to be check points and barriers in place along he way now, and you as an individual are responsible to fight for and put them in place, just like businesses have had to do for decades.