Why I didn't vote for Trump or Hillary

I voted early.

I could care less about the risk of rigging this election or the conspiracy theorists. This is not why I posted this particular seed. She doesn't have to rig anything in order to win. We're lucky Donald took care of that. No explanation needed as to why I didn't vote for him.

What I am most worried about is

1) She/they can't hold onto emails either at her job or later when running for president in the DNC

2) Audio like this gets out....how could she let it happen?

Answer: We are living in the 21st century and she's got a 20th century mentality about information and how things are run. This mentality is going to lead to the third and biggest problem she has:

3) Content of the audio...if authentic talking about Palestine..in/out of context correct or not...it dos not matter...she is going to play mother hen and get us involved in world affairs in which we have no business, The time is going to come when the US is just going to have to say NO and walk away, despite it being unpopular and against the establishment in Washington. The politicians that suggest we do this may lose their jobs and power in the short term despite being the best decision for the country. She will not do this...and that will be devastating to us all.