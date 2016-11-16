How The Democratic Elite Betrayed Their Party And Paved The Way For Donald Trump | The Huffington Post

This is an amazing article from last March. I am an independent who is socially liberal and conservative when it comes to passing laws.

Coming from the working class in the country and moving to the city....I cannot describe how different the worlds are. When I try to explain some of my ideas/and ideals to my liberal friends I used to get in so many arguments. I have learned to listen and learn from both sides.

One of the things that shocked me the most, coming from a family of democrats...that that my parents and grandparents would be labeled as racist, right wing conservatives by today's standards. It has gotten to the point where people like them even scared to practice free speech for fear of labels and repercussions.

Truly, this was a red flag to me as to how this election this was going to be a close. I saw so many Trump signs in my home town from ..both college educated and non educated people, and I knew it was going to be close. My home town has always voted in my lifetime, to my knowledge, for the winning president (elect). Despite the fact that the state went Hillary and has been solid democratic for decades, the town voted 2 to 1 for Trump. The record still stands. My observations seem to have held true, so far...