Now that we have earned the right for same sex marriage, It's time for Poly Marriages

I'm socially liberal and conservative when it comes to government. I believe the state should have no say in marriage. It's between you, your spouse(s) and perhaps god if you believe in one. No one else.

I feel that way for all marriages..and same sex couples, which BTW I have several of as my friends. I also have friends that are poly as well, though personally my wife and I are not. It's tough enough with one spouse for me!

But some people can manage. They manage to do it emotionally and practically? But how can you do it in the US? Because one fellow, a Muslim I know is wealthy enough that they do not need to inform anyone officially. The second that they get married they must alter tax returns, inheritance benefits, citizenship , insurance plans etc..and that would put an end to it instantly. And if they do manage to it multiple times the government will arrest them. He could be Mormon for all I care, that is not the point.

That is a fact. That is economics. THAT is the real mechanism of marriage exposed.

http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=90857818

A second couple(s) I met in Oregon on a business trip is not wealthy, but creative and frugal. She is bisexual and would love to marry her female friend and another guy. And as a woman...she is definitely not alone:

http://www.slate.com/articles/double_x/doublex/2013/04/legalize_polygamy_marriage_equality_for_all.html

Meeting these people opened up my eyes to the real issue here.

Unfortunately, marriage is a government institution for much of history since it's about money, resources and benefits. If we removed the government benefits/money from marriage, the government need not be involved and the religious right would have been powerless and not have a 500lb gorilla to court to try to manipulate, and once again...the government need not ever have been involved. The fact that marriage is a government institution is why, like many other things, they can tell us what we can or cannot do! Unfortunately all people do have a say in this because we all foot the bill in one way or another. Don't believe me? Try getting officially married without a license. It's impossible, and illegal.

As soon as marriage involves economic benefits which requires government involvement, other people have the right to have a say in it....and have..and will continue to do so weather the married couple likes it or not...it is mandatory as soon as the government is involved. That is the trade off.

Neither you nor anyone else has a right to say whom either LGBTQ or Polygamists marry. If you, I, or anyone else wants a say in it, then that truly is hypocrisy, and what I have been warning about all along.