Newsvine

10WealthyMen

About Realist for the 21st Century Articles: 3 Seeds: 36 Comments: 948 Since: May 2012

Democrats and Republicans Both Adept at Ignoring Facts, Study Finds

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by 10WealthyMen View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLive Science
Seeded on Thu Dec 1, 2016 5:43 PM
Discuss:

The only study I have every found that appears to be the real deal...and especially true due to the sudden outbreak of Amnesia that  seems to be spreading among democrats after this recent election. At some points it makes Trump's case of denial and memory loss look mild.

Many Liberals seem to have a complete memory loss of history or a highly selective memory, whereas the Conservatives seem to do much better on the recall side of things and want to live in the past, sometimes trying to rewrite it, but are just as bad as liberals on the ignoring of facts part.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor