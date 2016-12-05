A full explainantion of comitting voter fraud and stuffing ballots at the polls

Start listening at 5:34

For those of you who don't want to...here it is, and it applies to both democrats and republicans, I assure you:

"I've spent many years in my life working in the democratic party in the machines in big cities where the democratic part is strong. I know how that works I've been part of it I know how you get out the vote I know the whole apparatus. The Clintons had spent the last 20 years building the machine that gets out the vote. The had the presidency that gives out the goodies that gets the people to work the machine. Those of you who have done this know what I am talking about. Those of you who don't, it is a lot worse than you suspect.And that's the machine that delivers the vote. That's how these elections are organized. It has never had much to do with democracy I hope that is not come as s shock to you too much of a shock to you. Its' a vote getting operation. The old slogan vote early and vote often is very serious. And I can assure you that if any of you are interested I can give you my own experience. There have been elections in which I voted ***hundreds*** of times..and..and I am not alone.Not even close. OK?"

See if you can smell the ozone from this lightening bolt, this is one of several that I heard the echo from

I put this in seed awhile back claiming that voter fraud is only a minor issue because like anything else you don't look for, you wont' see.

http://10wealthymen.newsvine.com/_news/2016/04/08/35370281-kaziiiing-kazaaam-getting-hit-by-lightening-voter-fraud-likely-more-common-and-significant-than-studies-imagine?lite.

I was accused of being a right wing conspiracy theorist. Oddly, It seems by disorder has become quite contagious post election 2016.

Opponents to requiring ID's claim all the time that getting hit by lightening is more common than voter fraud? Hardly, once you've been a victim of it all that will change, and you will start looking for it. This applies for all parties. Both sides are guilty.

You can't see or hear a voter fraud, unlike a lightening bolt, because they don't make noise for the entire world around them to hear.No one at the polls has an air horn and a flashing light declaring they are stealing vote, or altering vote counts, especially for one that would not have been cast.

Voter fraud and stuffing the ballot box at the polls was a well documented and reported on, significant problem for municipalities and cities from the mid 19th up into the early 20th century. In those periods, the number of people who voted was much larger in general, incidentally. I did a report on this in High School Back in the 1980's. It is called Cooping and I am certain it has played a role in elections in the past 30 years.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cooping

Now, sometimes a fraudulent voter does make noise, especially if he is disenfranchised from the organization that he did it for. We have a very unique set of candidates running for office this year, so now the outsiders may begin to speak up?

The trouble is most people quote articles and studies put forth by whatever camp supports or opposes it and do not think through the entire process, have real life experience, or do research on their own.