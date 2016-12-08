Why vote at all? Just buy out the electorates...

Don't like who got elected? Get the electoral college to be unfaithful. Many groups are trying to coerce electorates with deals for alternate candidates or suggest that they pay electorates to cover their costs of their actions in some states.

There are other articles and stories...and links to Hillary groups and petitions to do it as well...but this site appears to be the best organized and has the best shot at it by putting a zero popular vote in.

While some groups are praising the electoral college for being there in the first place for just such a situation as this, others are condemning it and saying that the popular vote should rule directly. It's this type of divided confusion that got Trump elected in the first place.

Why ever have an election at all? Just have the college decide. If you could buy them all...

I've always pondered this as a flaw/reality of the system.

Soon, we may actually see how many of them for the first time can actually be bought by special interest and change their vote because of that. This is, after all, what everyone is talking about right now, as raw and ugly as the actual wording of that may seem.

That said, I can assure you that most of this will probably fall under felony racketeering laws for both those organizations that approach and those electors that accept.