Faithless electors defy all logic: The Russians must have gotten to them!

Not only did the majority of electorates not do their job to try to prevent Trump from becoming president...but out of the ones that tried to do something...democratic pledges were faithless to Hillary! This is impossible and defies all reason and logic. No one! would not vote for Hillary as the obvious choice! A conspiracy of external forces must be at play! The CIA and FBI should request subpoenas for *all* electorates in their "investigation" on Russia's involvement and... even have them psychologically evaluated by a bipartisan congressional committee if needed.