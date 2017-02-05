Donald Trump Acknowledged Ignorance and Want Ignored by Left and Right In Washington

Think what is happening in America and the world is special? Think we are more advanced than our ancestors. Think again.

The US is a young nation, and all this was known, even by Charles Dickens...and he hit it right on target with this over 150 years ago and most are blind to it today.

The boy is ignorance, the girl is want.

Pay attention to the point where Scrooge turns away from those that are ignorant and want.

Anyone who scoffed at Trumps supporters and dismissed them as racists, uneducated bigots did exactly what Scrooge did...turn his head away in fear and disgust, and ignored them. Yet they laughed at the fact that Trump could speak and appeal to some beer drinker in a bar brawl, instead of sitting down with a bunch of progressives to speak about equal rights and the environment.

Think again.

Ignorance and want got under the ghost's robe by globalization and business, who too ignored them.**Both sides** put them there. Trump exploited the situation and picked them up

What most people missed is the fact that Trump spoke to these people, even if he was an ignorant boy and if he may have not understood women of want.

The two under that robe are the last people in the world who want to hear anything about progressive philosophy..about what is going on in your little part of the nation. They were not invited to the party, and are just trying to "get in" and a piece of the pie. They will do anything to get in, or get a piece.

It does not matter what side you are on or who you are...if you looked away and dismissed ignorance and want. You can argue any angle if you would like, but we now have the result sitting in office.