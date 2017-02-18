Gini Thomas needs to be silenced...how should we do it?

We can't have her supporting Trump. The fact that she's a woman and supports Trump should make it even more galling! In this day and age the media is a powerful tool. Which damaging labels and tactics should we apply??? IT won't take long and will propagate quickly, so it will take little effort on our part and pay huge dividends, for example, the salon favorite here used by all the newsvine regular seeders:

http://www.salon.com/2017/02/16/gini-thomas-wife-of-supreme-court-justice-clarence-thomas-wants-to-lead-a-pro-trump-grassroots-organization/

Let's have some fun and take a poll:

1) Labels that we can put into many of the news sources: Racist, Bigot, Ignorant, Fascist..maybe the wonderful one used by George Takei against the judge himself?

2) Dig into her past and start a rumour or conspiracy. It won't take much as the US does not have tort reform to pay her legal bills unlike the UK in which you can recoop losses from the perpetrator, it is all her financial burden to sue and prove bad reporting and slander. She will never see her money ever again. This tactic is used by groups all the time to hassle and suppress public figures with undesirable views : hosts, activists, movie stars, etc etc

3) Sketch up some nasty political cartoons to portray her as a monster or unethical individual. Maybe put her in a Gestapo uniform with a monster like Maria Mandl?

I personally like this idea.

4) Any other ideas?