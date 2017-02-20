Business owners stand by decision to fire protesters - CNN.com

I have nothing against legal immigration and legal employment of immigrants. It's the illegal hiring (immigrant or otherwise) that hurts legitimate, small to mid sized businesses that I am against.

That said, you can't just walk off the job either once you are legally employed. Well, you can but in a small to mid sized company you will hurt them and your co workers. You might get written up or fired. You could negotiate with your employer...but someone has to cover for you for the day.It all depends.

Large companies might even demote you if you are a key person and don't show up at critical and essential times, crises or otherwise. In any case..don't expect positive reward...you have to weigh the costs...that is reality. The general rule of thumb is keep politics out of the workplace if at all possible. A company is a collection of people with the goal to provide a means of employment and financial support, it is not a group of people who have to share your political views and pay for them, whatever form that cost may take. Period.

Just like free speech in the year 2017...free speech not free and you must be prepared to deal with the backlash from the media and other groups that oppose your views, and your decisions. The burden, unfortunately, is on you more than ever before.