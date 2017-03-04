Why we have forgotten the lessons of he past...and they are more important than ever

So timely due to Trumps banter and tweeting, even from 5 years ago.

The last years of J Edgar Hoover to do... Nixon's dirty work for him. This happened to be the one that came out in the open in 70's along with FBI corruption, the Whitey Bulger incident, and the end of Vietnam.

As such this seemed like a final straw for an entire generation of us which learned NOT to trust the government no matter who was "in charge", if anyone really was.

And over the decades we have forgotten this hard lesson.

In a career that spanned decades...Hoover was respected and feared by all presidents, democrat and republican alike. They had to deal with the devil: they knew what he did and how he operated, and they knew they had to work with him. Some embraced him more than others.

From public enemy #1, to Martin Luther King, Elvis, Malcolm X, the KKK and segregation, and the Kennedy's..finally Nixon....his files, photos, surveillance, tails, trails, and wire taps assured his place in history