Thank Goodness We have Tina Fey and SNL to Guide College Educated Women in the US

"Comedian Tina Fey is not amused by the college-educated white women who voted for President Donald Trump.."

She and Alec clearly had tremendous influence over the college educated 40%+ before the election. (sarcasm here)

The one thing I will say is that...yes indeed, this agrees with what I saw before the election...many college educated folks were voting for him. And not those still in college...those out in the workplace 30 years old + and many immigrants as well. They just wanted to try something as a change and/or did not like Hillary, and many immigrants did not want large government like the countries they came from. It takes a longtime to sit and talk with these people and understand their reasoning.

I personally did not vote for Trump, but I listen to and respect other people's views and opinions. Never look down upon your fellow countrymen and always listen to them.