Newsvine

10WealthyMen

About Realist for the 21st Century Articles: 3 Seeds: 47 Comments: 1635 Since: May 2012

Thank Goodness We have Tina Fey and SNL to Guide College Educated Women in the US

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by 10WealthyMen View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 9:08 AM
Discuss:

"Comedian Tina Fey is not amused by the college-educated white women who voted for President Donald Trump.."

She and Alec clearly had  tremendous influence over the college educated 40%+ before the election. (sarcasm here)

The one thing I will say is that...yes indeed, this agrees with what I saw before the election...many college educated folks were voting for him. And not those still in college...those out in the workplace 30 years old + and many immigrants as well. They just wanted to try something as a change and/or did not like Hillary, and many immigrants did not want large government like the countries they came from. It takes a longtime to sit and talk with these people and understand their reasoning.

I personally did not vote for Trump, but I listen to and respect other people's views and opinions. Never look down upon your fellow countrymen and always listen to them.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor