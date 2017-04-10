Marine Le Pen sparks outrage over Holocaust comments - CNN.com

I actually agree with her on some aspects of this because:

1) During he occupation...who and what was the government? It was split: Occupied one and a puppet one.They didn't even have to allow the puppet one.

2) After the war sympathizers were marched through the streets with their heads shaved. During the war...many just "disappeared". We had a trial afterwards in which people from all occupied nations were brought forth as well.

3) Europe and the US has been paying compensating for the Holocaust in countless forms to this day.

Blame game is no longer applicable.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vichy_France

"Vichy's claim to be the legitimate French government was denied by Free France and by all subsequent French governments[1] after the war. They maintain that Vichy was an illegal government run by traitors, having come to power through an unconstitutional putsch...."