The U.S. economy has lost its mojo. Tyler Cowen explains why - Apr. 12, 2017

I have been in unique position to see the economy for the past 40 years. Our family has owned small businesses since the 1920's and I have worked for large tech companies, startups and also owned one. I have worked with hundreds of people from many countries and immigrants of all religions and races.

I will say that this article is correct in many senses, and wrong in a few others.

* "We" in tech realized before the 2000 bubble that within a decade jobs would be hard to come buy. In addition, it has gotten harder and harder to be an entrepreneur due to various reasons:

-Outsourcing and tax laws that promote it.

-Excessive government regulation for small business and environmental laws and unfavorable tax laws for startup, small and mid sized businesses.

-Excessive government involvement keeping the interest rates too low too long.

-Excessive insurance, health, legal and liability costs.

-Lack of regulation in the banking industry.

-Technology itself that has lowered the entry points.(See my 10 wealthy men paradox in my profile)

-Movement of investment overseas due to the above factors.

-All the above in open markets called "globalization"

All this said the average American does have to work harder now than ever before since there are less opportunities...and the majority of them are not up to the challenge that entrepreneurs have always faced: Long hours, failures, setbacks without pay etc etc, loss of savings. Unfortunately, the average worker is NOW in the same boat and faces all these challenges.

As a case in point I got in a debate with a teacher on here and she thought it absurd that people would have to work 60 and 70 hour weeks and fight to keep their pensions. I replied with this fact: I and several hundreds of thousands like me have been working those hours, on salary since the mid 90's..have no pension, and experienced periods of tremendous feast and periods of 33% industry unemployment and famine. That is America as we have always known. Welcome to the party: you are in charge of your own future now, no employer or government is going to help you.

It is not "laziness" all around as the article suggests, but rather ignorance.

I personally know there are millennials that are some of the most talented, able and energetic people I know...and they put people 20 years their senior to complete shame. The key here..is they know the reality and are willing to do something about it. The others are caught between and are unwilling, or unable, to accept the reality of the 21st century.