Everyone's tax returns should be made public

Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 1:49 PM
I've been saying it all along...you can't have your cake and eat it too...

1)  Show who is not paying their fair share of taxes...

2) Show who is paying their fair share of taxes. If it were law I would gladly show you mine.

3) Show who is freeloading and taking from the system

4) Expose corrupt politicians and special interests. And I know of several corrupt politicians..both democrat and republican.

We need a law that says the president, all of congress, and the judicial branch should have to expose their tax returns. If it is vetoed by any congressmen or deemed unconstitutional by any judge...we will get to see who is willing to do what is right and who is not. This article is older from 2012 when this was a hot issue...but still holds true overall today:

http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article24732952.html

 

 

 

 

