Debate over government officials being required to release their taxes is not new

I posted this as a follow up to my other seed in which I want all people to seriously consider this before demanding of others what they would or would not do themselves.

ALL ELECTED OFFICIALS at the federal and state levels should be required to release their tax returns yearly. This includes all of congress and judges. Some states are ahead of the ball and already do have requirements but others do not. We need it at the federal level...not just for certain bureaucrats that serve in specific departments in the Fed government like is in place already..but for all *elected* officials and judges to cover all three branches.

I did not vote for Trump, but in this case he is not being treated fairly along with many issues. He did not get into office overnight and and all these problems with government have been festering for years. Now that that radical change has occurred in government and he is in office, they are brought to a head...anything we do for him we must do for all.