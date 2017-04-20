Newsvine

Undocumented mom hiding in Denver church among Time's 100 Most Influential People - CNN.com

Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 6:48 AM
I might be missing something...come to America and stay illegally, get pregnant three times, stay illegally for 14 years and keep pushing off deportation and don't go through channels to make it legal... whine that you are getting deported.. and get press coverage in Time Magazine?

There must be more to it than this. There has to be.

I have nothing against legal immigration. I encourage it and am behind it 100%. I have worked with immigrants my entire life from dozens of countries. Many of which have gone through great lengths and effort to be here legally. Articles like this one "seeming"... to actually support illegal activity shame them.

 

