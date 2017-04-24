Newsvine

10WealthyMen

About Realist for the 21st Century Articles: 3 Seeds: 55 Comments: 1753 Since: May 2012

Bill Maher And Bernie Sanders Slam Berkeley For Attempting To Cancel Ann Coulter Event: SFist

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by 10WealthyMen View Original Article: Washington Post /Sfist
Seeded on Mon Apr 24, 2017 4:19 PM
Discuss:

For a college that is for the brightest and best they sure don't act very intelligent. Nothing will put people like Trump in office faster and keep them their longer like Berkely's behavior over the past several years. And for those of you who don't like this source...there are others: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2017/04/22/ann-coulter-finds-an-unlikely-ally-in-her-free-speech-spat-with-berkeley-bill-maher/?utm_term=.7b112171f959

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor