Climate Change and "Suing Trump": Why we need tort reform and the English Rule

This lawsuit was set up and planned and in motion well before the election and Trump. I have been following it for some time now. This is when it first made major media coverage:

http://www.businessinsider.com/kids-suing-government-for-climate-change-2016-11

It is an excellent marketing tool for all those involved under the blanket of a real, common cause don't get me wrong...BUT as much as this article and the lawsuit sounds proactive and great, it unfortunately points to one of the major problems in the United States. Having been involved and small family businesses since the 1920's our family has seen the waste and damage done by lawyers in a "no penalty for suing" society in which you can essentially extort money based on the simple threat of defense costs. Right or wrong or justice has nothing to do with it. It gets worse and even more appalling when large companies are involved.

Over the years judges have become brain dead allowing suites which keep opening the doors to more and more precedence.

We need a loser pays the other side's defense fees system.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/English_rule_(attorney%27s_fees)