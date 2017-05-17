Newsvine

Help me out here!>>> Donald Trump reportedly urged Comey to jail journalists - CNNPolitics.com

Someone needs to explain this to me...

If I leak secrets, Comey's boys along with maybe the CIA and the NSA would have been a knockin' at my door. I would be in a heap of trouble, depending on what they were. Especially if it involved an investigation on the international level, that could expose techniques and sources.  And even if not that severe a leak, I assure you, the intimidation and extortion and threats by these departments for my source would be in full effect.

Right now and even under Obama...the US wants Julian Assange head on a stick for WikiLeaks. This is nothing more than journalism leaking classified info.

If so, why the double standards?

All I need to do is form my own news media dot com, incorporate, and I am immune?

