Trump's Getting Killed In The Media, But Not Because Of Bias

What a bunch of Bull.

As an independent I could see clearly the media manipulation that helped put him in office through the entire election. and now the media manipulation with a negatived slant on everything he does even before he does it. Worse, left biased and right biased online sites now treat "sources say" as real news. Any wonder why the news media hates him? He said outright that they are bad business and he can't stand them. Yes that will get lots of support.

Yet, in many respects he is right...the news media has eroded into a fragmented free for all competing for ratings. And those that ate it up during the election (how did that turn out?) are eating it up now. The best thing for the media to do is to stop the biased negative slants, just report A or B is happening, and let him put himself out of office/job if that is the case. Otherwise, with the media involved in the unprofessional tabloid manner in which it is operating, it will end as good as the election or even better :(

I did not vote for Trump but this is ridiculous.