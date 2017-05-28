'Wonder Woman' women-only screenings cause uproar - CNN.com

This is arts and entertainment dwelling into politics...so what to categorize it as is anyone's guess.

I have always liked the wonder woman series.

There has definitely been injustice and inequality for women in the past and I have always spoken out against it if I saw it, especially in the workplace.

That said, I will say I believe that although the woman empowerment movement certainly has to move forward with force, it is in many ways overstepping itself on several levels, and thus missing the mark for best success. I think the comment below from the article says it best...you could replace it with black, white, straight,lesbian or any group for that matter and see what I mean quite clearly:

"Apparently 'equality' is only selective nowadays," one person wrote. "How about a 'men's only' showing of a movie or is that not how equality works?"

If you doubt it, look at the outcome of the last all female Ghost Busters movie. It totally confused the role of the need of a good story and the need for good acting in a piece of entertainment... with the politics of the woman empowerment movement.Epic failure.

BTW: If I was the studio I would have a screening of just women, another of just men and another of mixed BTW. I see no real issue here at all. It is a required market study to sell material, just like this article stirs emotions and leverage’s politics to sell copy.