The government has their Patsy! in the Russia Investigation. Government contractor arrested for leaks...

I was waiting for this...like I have been saying...they will never reveal their methods and what they know and how. Track government leaks back to last year and you have a story and all the finger pointing/deflection we need.

The most that will happen is they are going to use Comey just far enough to get Trump into questioning and attempt at obstruction of justice like Clinton did. He'll help them with perjury charges if he rants under questioning like he normally does.

In the meantime, they have a "leak" to explain it all.

End of story.