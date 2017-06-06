Newsvine

10WealthyMen

About Realist for the 21st Century Articles: 3 Seeds: 62 Comments: 1856 Since: May 2012

The government has their Patsy! in the Russia Investigation. Government contractor arrested for leaks...

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by 10WealthyMen View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 8:41 AM
Discuss:

I was waiting for this...like I have been saying...they will never reveal their methods and what they know and how. Track government leaks back to last year and you have a story and all the finger pointing/deflection we need.

The most that will happen is they are going to use Comey just far enough to get Trump into questioning and attempt at obstruction of justice like Clinton did. He'll help them with perjury charges if he rants under questioning like he normally does.

In the meantime, they have a "leak" to explain it all.

End of story.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor