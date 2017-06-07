Woman goes on trial for allegedly urging boyfriend to kill himself - CNN.com

From my home state of Mass.

-If- the text messages and records are accurate, it's too bad the state does not have the death penalty, juvenile at the time or not. If she did what she did she deserves the gas chamber...he was on the phone with her as he was dying in his vehicle?

In my youth I have known girls like her that went overboard on power and manipulation...a phase of confusion they go through that you could argue is typical....but they never were cold blooded enough to actually do this. All teenagers have troubles including guys...her boyfriend being one of them. There is no excuse.