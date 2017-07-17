The Real Questions we should be asking about Trump Jr's Meeting: Did it really matter? What should he have done?

After reading this article in which the Russian Attorney is denying everything (the article is very good read it and follow the links)...I was thinking yesterday if the Russians did not go to Trump Jr but simply revealed the information through news media or other sources, what would have been the outcome?... and would either Trump supporters or Hillary supporters care and see it differently?

Asking this first big question is probably the best way to clarify emotion and be impartial. I believe the end result would be the same in the damage done. Let's be honest..politics is politics and the vote getting machine, unfortunately, has very little to do with democracy and what's fair. And few cared where the dirt on Sanders or Trump came from, as was clearly indicated before and during the election.

That said, the Russians going to Trump through side channels would clearly indicate seeking an IOU or favor which is the most disturbing part. And if that did happen, that is a big issue. A big big big big problem.

The said, the second real question is what was the correct thing to do once Trump's son was approached: refuse to talk and say nothing...report it to the FBI/CIA? The ramifications even for that would have been complicated and huge for all involved, and the information would have still been released? It gets even tougher if t was simply an attorney meeting in which the info nonchalantly revealed, or did not based on what she says in this article. (We all believe her? Right :)

These two questions are big questions that have to be asked to put the event into correct context...