Racism is alive in America: There's a predictable pattern to a fatal police shooting. But not in the case of Justine Ruszczyk - CNN.com

In America the significance of who lives and who dies is dependent on skin color and or race. OK...then we know that...

We messed in our past behavior in this country, and the response was usually opposite, is this payback? If so then two wrongs make a right and then we can mess it all up again....and again..and again....

And the news media and other groups will ASSURE that this mistake happens.

ALL LIVES Matter.

If we had realized that all along, at least for the past we wouldn't have buried our heads in the sand and be as divided (at least on this issue) like we are now. :(

It did not all just happen as soon as Trump ran for office.

In my opinion, we came as close to achieving the real equality goals in the early 70's, amidst the turmoil of Vietnam and Woodstock...and the great distrust of government ever. We were on track...or was it just an illusion/an ideal of my parent's generation?