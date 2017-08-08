Newsvine

Bad Move on Google's Part: Engineer behind controversial manifesto is out at Google

Congratulations Google. You behaved exactly like he said.

Now James Damore is a martyr.

Some of the things he said were correct. Many were not. That is besides the point.

I hope he sues them.

