KKK leader calls Univision reporter the N-word - CNN Video

And what did you think was going to happen? They were going to get up and dance cheek to cheek with big hugs afterwards? The guy is a leader in the KKK.
If she was a guy he might have egged her for a fight for her to throw the first punch.
And what did you think was going to happen? They were going to get up and dance cheek to cheek with big hugs afterwards? The guy is a leader in the KKK.
If she was a guy he might have egged her for a fight for her to throw the first punch.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.